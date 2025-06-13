Sunderland, Middlesbrough and QPR eye Chelsea starlet

Chelsea’s promising young defender Ishe Samuels-Smith is attracting serious interest from the Championship and the Premier League.

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers all keen on a loan deal, according to TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old, signed from Everton in 2023 for around £4 million, is regarded as one of the brightest talents in Chelsea’s academy.

Able to play as both a left-back and centre-back, Ishe Samuels-Smith has impressed with England’s youth sides and the Blues’ U21 team.

Chelsea are eager to see the teenager gain first-team experience, and believe a Championship loan would fast-track his development.

Sunderland, newly promoted to the Premier League, are also keeping tabs on his situation.

With Chelsea prioritising regular playing time for Samuels-Smith, the race is now on among the interested clubs to present the most suitable development path.