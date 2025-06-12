Man Utd make contact with Frankfurt over Liverpool and Chelsea target

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that United have made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt ‘within the last 48 hours.

United have ‘expressed concrete interest’ in the striker and have ‘gathered all relevant information’, according to Plettenberg.

Liverpool and Chelsea have long been linked with the highly-rated striker and remain in the race.

Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly placed a €100 million price tag on Ekitike in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has four years left on his current contract at Eintracht Frankfurt.