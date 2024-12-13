Southampton boss laughs off talks of £21m bid for Man Utd, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Spurs and West Ham target

St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Photo by Shutterstock.

Southampton manager Russell Martin has laughed off reports of bids for youngster Tyler Dibling.

Martin has rubbished talks suggesting that Manchester United might sign Tyler Dibling for £21 million in January.

“I was told some rumours about Man Utd, one was a bid of £21m,” Martin said ahead of his team’s weekend match against Tottenham.

“I’m not sure you’ll get his left foot for that.”

The England Under-21 international has impressed for Southampton this season and has been strongly linked with a move away from the club.

Reports have suggested that the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all interested in signing the 18-year-old midfielder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR