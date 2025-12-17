AC Milan and Inter Milan line up January move for Leeds United star

AC Milan and Inter Milan are lining up a January move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a shock transfer battle brews in Italy.

The French stopper has slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road and could be set for a dramatic exit.

According to Football Insider, both Milan clubs have registered interest in Meslier with his Leeds contract running out next summer.

The 25-year-old’s situation has alerted Europe’s elite, with Serie A heavyweights hunting value in the keeper market.

Meslier is now third choice under Daniel Farke and has not featured since Leeds’ Premier League return. That has fuelled speculation a January deal could be struck.

With doubts over the futures of Mike Maignan and Yann Sommer, the Milan rivals see Meslier as a smart, low-risk option.

A January escape route could suit all sides as Leeds look ahead.