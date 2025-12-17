AC Milan and Inter Milan line up January move for Leeds United star

AC Milan, San Siro
AC Milan, San Siro. Photo by Shutterstock.

AC Milan and Inter Milan are lining up a January move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a shock transfer battle brews in Italy.

The French stopper has slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road and could be set for a dramatic exit.

According to Football Insider, both Milan clubs have registered interest in Meslier with his Leeds contract running out next summer.

The 25-year-old’s situation has alerted Europe’s elite, with Serie A heavyweights hunting value in the keeper market.

Meslier is now third choice under Daniel Farke and has not featured since Leeds’ Premier League return. That has fuelled speculation a January deal could be struck.

With doubts over the futures of Mike Maignan and Yann Sommer, the Milan rivals see Meslier as a smart, low-risk option.

A January escape route could suit all sides as Leeds look ahead.

