Nottingham Forest and Bologna join race for Inter star

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a shock swoop for Inter Milan veteran Stefan de Vrij as the Dutch defender weighs up his future at the San Siro.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Forest and Serie A rivals Bologna are monitoring the 32-year-old ahead of the January transfer window, with Benfica and Saudi giants Al-Ittihad also interested.

De Vrij, out of contract in June 2026, is believed to be assessing his options amid concerns over limited game time this season.

He earns around €3.8m per year and is desperate to play regularly to boost his chances of making the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The experienced centre-back has made 286 appearances for Inter since joining from Lazio in 2018, but has featured just seven times this campaign.

With Cristian Chivu preferring Yann Bisseck following Francesco Acerbi’s injury, de Vrij could be tempted by a fresh challenge.

Forest, leaking goals and battling to climb the Premier League table, want defensive reinforcements and see de Vrij’s leadership as ideal for an immediate boost.