Aston Villa plot shock move for Spurs forward

Aston Villa are lining up a sensational move for Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson, but only if the Welsh star becomes available in 2026.

TEAMtalk claim Villa will weigh up whether to battle Crystal Palace for the £47.5million attacker, whose future in north London is increasingly uncertain under Thomas Frank.

Johnson, 24, has slipped down the pecking order at Spurs and could be offloaded as the club prepare squad upgrades ahead of their long-term rebuild.

Unai Emery’s high-flying Villa are already planning recruitment for 2026 and beyond, with the Midlands giants eager to add proven Premier League quality.

Johnson fits the bill perfectly. He has pace, assists and experience at the top level, and Villa believe they could revive his best form.

If Spurs officially open the door, Villa are ready to pounce and Palace won’t be the only competition.