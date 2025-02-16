Exclusive: Man Utd keeping tabs on Norwegian prodigy

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Norwegian youngster Sindre Walle Egeli from Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Ontheminute.com understands that Manchester United have watched the young forward in action several times and could make a move in the summer transfer window.

United sees Walle Egeli as one for the future, but they also believe the youngster could play a important role in Ruben Amorim’s team straight away.

Ontheminute.com reported earlier this month of the interest from several Premier League clubs in the 18-year-old forward, with Nottingham Forest the latest club to join the race for Walle Egeli.

Aston Villa have also been strongly linked with the youngster, who has often been compared to Erling Haaland, and who has impressed for Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Newcastle United, West Ham, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace are also keen on securing the young talent.

Sindre Walle Egeli made his international debut for Norway last year, in a Nations League game against Kazakhstan at the Almaty Central Stadium.

Reports on the transfer deadline day of the Dutch window, suggested that Feyenoord had a €15 million bid for Walle Egeli rejected by Nordsjaelland.