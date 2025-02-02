Exclusive: Nottingham join Premier League rivals in making checks on Norwegian youngster

Nottingham Forest have made several checks on Norwegian sensation Sindre Walle Egeli this season.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest have joined a number of Premier League rivals in keeping an eye on the 18-year-old forward.

Aston Villa have also been strongly linked with the youngster, who has often been compared to Erling Haaland, and who has impressed for Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Newcastle United, West Ham, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace are also keen on securing the young talent.

Sindre Walle Egeli made his international debut for Norway last year, in a Nations League game against Kazakhstan at the Almaty Central Stadium.

With a potential transfer fee of £21 million, Egeli is expected to be a hot prospect in the summer transfer window as clubs look to boost their attacking options.