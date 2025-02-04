Feyenoord sees €15m bid rejected for Norwegian youngster linked with several Premier League clubs

Danish side Nordsjaelland have reportedly rejected a €15 million bid from Feyenoord for Sindre Walle Egeli.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports of the offer from Feyenoord for the Norwegian wonderkid on the last day of the Dutch transfer window.

Nordsjaelland reportedly rejected the bid as they would struggle to find a replacement for the young forward.

Ontheminute.com reported on Sunday of the interest from several Premier League clubs in the 18-year-old forward, with Nottingham Forest the latest club to join the race for Walle Egeli.

Aston Villa have also been strongly linked with the youngster, who has often been compared to Erling Haaland, and who has impressed for Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Newcastle United, West Ham, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace are also keen on securing the young talent.

Sindre Walle Egeli made his international debut for Norway last year, in a Nations League game against Kazakhstan at the Almaty Central Stadium.