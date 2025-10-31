Real Madrid confident of signing Liverpool, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Bayern Munich target on free transfer

Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident of securing Marc Guehi on a free transfer next summer as the Crystal Palace captain prepares to leave Selhurst Park.

According to The Sun, the 25-year-old England international has decided not to renew his contract, allowing him to speak to overseas clubs from January.

Real Madrid believe Guehi favours a move to Spain to reunite with his international teammates Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold after the World Cup.

The centre-back, who saw a deadline day move to Liverpool collapse, has also been linked with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Guehi’s availability has sparked major interest, with Real viewing him as a long-term replacement for veterans David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner confirmed the defender will leave at the end of the season, describing the decision as “normal” and mutually respectful.