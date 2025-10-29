Liverpool, Tottenham and Man City among clubs monitoring Aston Villa star

Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are among the Premier League clubs keeping close tabs on Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

The 28-year-old England international has been one of the most consistent performers under Unai Emery, forming a key part of Villa’s defensive success. His composure and leadership have also earned him 16 caps for the national team, increasing his value in the market.

Konsa’s situation is being closely followed by several other clubs, including Chelsea, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

CaughtOffside reports that Liverpool view him as an alternative to Marc Guehi, while Tottenham are exploring defensive reinforcements amid Cristian Romero’s fitness issues.

Manchester City are also assessing long-term defensive options as they plan future squad rotations.

Aston Villa value Konsa at around £40–45 million, but may be forced to consider bids to remain PSR compliant.