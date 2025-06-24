Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Premier League rivals in race for Senegal star

Nottingham Forest are the latest Premier League club to express interest in Strasbourg star Habib Diarra.

The Senegal international has become a hot property following his goal and impressive performance in Senegal’s 3-1 win over England earlier this month.

Diarra’s display caught the attention of several scouts, including those from Forest, who Ontheminute.com understands that is monitoring his situation closely in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Leeds United, Fulham, Sunderland, Bournemouth and Newcastle have already been linked with the 21-year-old, with Leeds even holding early talks.

Forest’s interest adds further competition as the midfielder’s stock continues to rise.

Diarra, who captains Strasbourg, is expected to attract offers this summer, and with Forest now in the mix, the battle for his signature looks set to intensify.