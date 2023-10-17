Liverpool, Everton and Brighton keeping tabs on Schalke wonderkid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo by Shutterstock.

Liverpool, Everton and Brighton are all closely monitoring Schalke teenager Assan Ouedraogo.

Sky in Germany reports that all three Premier League clubs are scouting the Germany U18 international.

The 17-year-old has broken into the Schalke first-team this season and have already made nine appearances for the Bundesliga 2 side.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are also believed to be keeping an close ye on the youngster, who it is believed could be available for between £10m-£15million.

Reports from Italy also suggests that AC Milan are interested in the youngster.

Ouedraogo is still under a development contract at Schalke, but reports claim that will be turned into a professional one in May next year, when the midfielder turns 18.

