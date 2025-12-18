Man Utd and Newcastle on red alert as former Wolves star wants Premier League return

Ruben Neves could be headed back to England and Manchester United and Newcastle are circling.

According to The Times, the ex-Wolves maestro has informed Al Hilal he wants a Premier League return in January. That bombshell has alerted top-flight suitors as the midfielder pushes for an early exit.

The 28-year-old has reportedly rejected a new contract in Saudi Arabia, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. Al Hilal are now open to cashing in rather than losing him for nothing in the summer.

The Saudi giants want around £18million for the Portuguese playmaker, but interest from England suggests bids could arrive well below that figure given his contract situation.

United and Newcastle both want midfield reinforcements after shaky first halves of the season. Neves’ experience and passing range make him an ideal mid-season fix.