Man Utd, Spurs, Chelsea, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig eye Cardiff starlet

Cardiff City defender Dylan Lawlor has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in British football.

The 19-year-old has been attracting serious attention after his standout start to the League One season with the Bluebirds.

According to EFL Analysis, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all monitoring Lawlor closely, while Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also keeping tabs on the Welsh international.

Dylan Lawlor has started every game this campaign, helping Cardiff to the top of the League One table with one of the division’s best defensive records.

His form was rewarded with a Wales call-up, where he impressed on debut against Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifying.

With his rapid rise, Cardiff could face a major battle to keep hold of their prized academy graduate beyond this season.