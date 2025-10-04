Exclusive: Everton monitoring Man Utd, Spurs, Chelsea, Sunderland and Newcastle Utd ahead of January

Everton are the latest Premier League club reported to be keeping tabs on Cardiff City’s rising star Dylan Lawlor, with interest continuing to build ahead of the January transfer window.

Reports recently revealed that Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle United are already keeping track of the 19-year-old, while Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have also shown interest.

Ontheminute.com also recently reported that Sunderland are said to be keeping a close eye on Lawlor.

Ontheminute.com understands that now Everton are also thought to be assessing his progress closely, ahead of the January transfer window.

Dylan Lawlor has been a standout for Cardiff in League One this season, starting every game and earning a first Wales cap after impressing at international level.

His commanding displays and composure have marked him as one of the Football League’s top young defenders. With Everton joining the chase, Cardiff face mounting pressure to keep their academy graduate.