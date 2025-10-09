Exclusive: Aston Villa join race for Real Madrid star

Aston Villa have joined the list of Premier League clubs monitoring the future of Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler.
Ontheminute.com understands that Villa are now keeping tabs on the 19-year-old alongside Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.
Guler has shown flashes of his talent since moving from Fenerbahce to Madrid, but his limited minutes have fuelled speculation about a possible move.
With his technical ability, vision and versatility, the Turkish international is viewed as a player capable of transforming a midfield.
Unai Emery’s side are keen to strengthen their creative options and see Guler as a long-term prospect who could develop into a key figure.
Real Madrid, however, remain firm in their stance and are not considering a sale. Reports suggest they value him at around €150m, making any January or summer move complicated.