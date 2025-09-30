Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham keeping tabs on Real Madrid star

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the situation of Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler as speculation over his future continues.

According to Fichajes.net, the Premier League trio have placed the 19-year-old on their radars amid questions about his playing time in Spain.

Real Madrid and Turkey midfielder Arda Guler. Photo by Shutterstock.

Guler arrived at Real Madrid from Fenerbahce with high expectations but has struggled for consistent minutes at the Bernabeu.

His creativity, vision and versatility have impressed when given opportunities, yet his role has often been limited to appearances from the bench.

Reports suggest Arsenal have made initial enquiries, while Tottenham and Newcastle also view the Turkish international as a potential solution to add flair in midfield.

Real Madrid, however, remain reluctant to sell, valuing him at around €150m. For now, Guler is expected to stay, though Premier League interest continues to build.