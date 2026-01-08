Sheffield Wednesday revive interest in Man City forward

Sheffield Wednesday have reignited their chase for Manchester City forward Jaden Heskey as they scramble for attacking reinforcements in January.

The Owls were keen last summer but missed out, and now the race is back on as they look to spark a survival surge.

According to The Star, Wednesday have renewed contact over a potential loan move for the 20-year-old, who is eager for senior minutes after progressing through City’s academy.

Heskey has featured mainly at youth level and is viewed as a high-upside option.

Henrik Pedersen’s side remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship and are desperate for fresh firepower.

With goals hard to come by, the City youngster could offer pace, energy and a much-needed lift as the fight for survival intensifies.