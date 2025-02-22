Exclusive: Newcastle join Aston Villa, Arsenal, Man Utd and Brentford in race for youngster compared to Iniesta

Newcastle United have joined Aston Villa, Arsenal, Manchester United and Brentford in the race to sign Olympiacos teenager Christos Mouzakitis.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle United have watched Mouzakitis in action several times this season ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old has been likened to Spanish legend Andres Iniesta after having impressed in the Greek Super League this season for Olympiacos.

Villa, Arsenal, Manchester United and Brentford have all reportedly sent scouts to watch Mouzakitis and team-mate Charalampos Kostoulas this season.

Kostoulas has also been watched by Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United this season.

Christos Mouzakitis is already a full Greece international, despite being only 18-years-old.

Evangelos Marinakis is the owner of both Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos and will have an important role in deciding the future of the youngster.