Aston Villa, Arsenal, Man Utd and Brentford make enquiries to sign Greek wonderkid

Aston Villa, Arsenal, Manchester United and Brentford are all reportedly keen on signing Olympiacos teenager Christos Mouzakitis.

Birmingham World reports that the four clubs have initiated contact with the Greek side ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Mouzakitis have been a regular starter in a Olympiacos side, who have impressed in the Greek Super League this season, topping the table after 22 matches.

Villa, Arsenal, Manchester United and Brentford have all reportedly sent scouts to watch Mouzakitis and team-mate Charalampos Kostoulas this season.

Kostoulas has also been watched by Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United this season, with reports suggesting they are keeping a close eye on the 17-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

Christos Mouzakitis is already a full Greece international, despite being only 18-years-old.