Roma agree deal to sign Fenerbahce and Besiktas target from Aston Villa

Roma have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign winger Leon Bailey, with the Jamaica international expected to arrive in the Italian capital tonight.

According to Sky in Italy, the deal will initially be a season-long loan worth £1.7m (€2m), with an option to buy for around £19m (€22m).

Bailey has been on Villa’s books since 2021 but struggled for consistency under Unai Emery.

His move to Serie A will give him a fresh opportunity after previously attracting interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas earlier in the window.

The 27-year-old becomes the second Villa player to leave in quick succession, following Jacob Ramsey’s big-money switch to Newcastle United. Roma see Bailey as a key addition to strengthen their attacking options.