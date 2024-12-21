Exclusive: Newcastle and Nottingham join race for Greek sensation

Greek sensation Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiakos is attracting attention from top European clubs.

The 17-year-old midfielder, currently shining at Olympiakos, has become a hot property in the transfer market.

Olympiakos hope to tie the striker to a new contract when he turns 18 in May, but his current deal, expiring in 2026, might not be enough to fend off growing interest.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are now also keeping tabs on Charalampos Kostoulas.

But they face strong competition as Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus are also being strongly linked with Charalampos Kostoulas.

Kostoulas has been praised for his technical skills and composure on the ball, drawing comparisons to elite midfielders.

His performances have caught the eye of scouts across Europe, with many labeling him a future star.

With such high-profile interest, Olympiakos could demand a significant fee for their prized talent.