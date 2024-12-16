Man Utd target Greek wonderkid but face competition from Bayern Munich and Juventus

Manchester United are keen to secure Olympiakos starlet Charalampos Kostoulas, aiming to outpace rivals Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The 17-year-old, hailed as Greek football’s next big talent, impressed United scouts during Olympiacos’ clash with FC Twente in the UEFA Europa League, according to The Sun.

Olympiakos hope to tie the striker to a new contract when he turns 18 in May, but his current deal, expiring in 2026, might not be enough to fend off growing interest.

Clubs like Fiorentina and Borussia Monchengladbach are also monitoring the Greece under-21 international.

With scouts frequently attending his games, Manchester United face stiff competition to land Charalampos Kostoulas.