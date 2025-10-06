Exclusive: Borussia Dortmund join Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Aston Villa in tracking Greek wonderkid

Borussia Dortmund have joined the growing list of clubs monitoring Olympiacos starlet Christos Mouzakitis, with interest in the 18-year-old midfielder continuing to rise.

Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Aston Villa are already keeping tabs on the Greek international, while Ontheminute.com understands that Dortmund are also tracking his progress closely.

Christos Mouzakitis has earned praise for his vision and control in midfield, with some observers comparing him to Spanish legend Andrés Iniesta.

He played a crucial role in Olympiacos’ domestic double last season and has already made senior appearances for Greece, further underlining his status as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.

Earlier this year, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Brentford, Arsenal and Aston Villa were all linked with the teenager.

Now, with Dortmund’s reputation for developing young talent, the Bundesliga side could be a serious contender if Olympiacos decide to cash in next year.