Exclusive: Manchester United eye cut-price €15m deal for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Manchester United have joined the growing list of Premier League clubs tracking Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in.

Ontheminute.com understands that United believe they could land the South Korea international for around €15 million in January, despite his contract running until 2028.

The Red Devils are keen to inject more creativity into their midfield and view Kang-in as a potential bargain signing.

The 24-year-old has impressed with his technical ability and versatility but has struggled for consistent minutes in a stacked PSG squad.

United’s interest comes as Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on the player. The competition means a bidding battle could emerge if PSG show willingness to cash in.

With Kang-in eager for regular football and several English clubs circling, the January transfer window could provide the perfect opportunity for him to make the move to the Premier League.