Exclusive: Manchester United eye cut-price €15m deal for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United have joined the growing list of Premier League clubs tracking Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in.

Ontheminute.com understands that United believe they could land the South Korea international for around €15 million in January, despite his contract running until 2028.

The Red Devils are keen to inject more creativity into their midfield and view Kang-in as a potential bargain signing.

The 24-year-old has impressed with his technical ability and versatility but has struggled for consistent minutes in a stacked PSG squad.

United’s interest comes as Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on the player. The competition means a bidding battle could emerge if PSG show willingness to cash in.

With Kang-in eager for regular football and several English clubs circling, the January transfer window could provide the perfect opportunity for him to make the move to the Premier League.

