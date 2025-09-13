Exclusive: Newcastle back in the hunt for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Newcastle United have reignited their interest in Paris Saint-Germain star Lee Kang-in ahead of the January transfer window.

The South Korean midfielder was linked with the Magpies earlier this year, and Ontheminute.com understands that they are once again keeping close tabs on his situation in France.

South Korea and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in. Photo by Shutterstock.

Lee has struggled for consistent minutes in a crowded PSG squad, and Premier League clubs are circling.

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are already monitoring developments, with both sides keen to add creativity and versatility to their midfields.

Newcastle’s renewed interest adds further intrigue to what could become one of the standout sagas of the winter market.

The 24-year-old remains under contract in Paris until 2028, giving PSG the upper hand in negotiations.

But with three English clubs now watching closely, pressure may grow if Lee pushes for more regular football in the second half of the season.