Exclusive: Forest & Villa watch PSG midfielder with January in sight

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are both monitoring Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in ahead of the January transfer window.

Forest previously tested PSG’s resolve with a €30 million offer in the summer, but the French champions rejected the approach.

Despite that, Ontheminute.com understands that the Premier League side remain keen, with scouts continuing to track the South Korea international’s progress in Ligue 1.

Aston Villa are also keeping a close eye on developments. Unai Emery wants to strengthen his squad with more attacking creativity, and Lee’s versatility makes him an attractive option.

Capable of operating in midfield or further forward, he would add both flair and work rate to Villa’s ranks.

Lee is under contract with PSG until 2028, meaning the Ligue 1 giants hold a strong negotiating position. Even so, the growing Premier League interest suggests his future could be a major talking point in January.