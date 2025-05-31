Exclusive: Aston Villa plot late move for PSG star amid Man Utd interest

Aston Villa are preparing a surprise late move to hijack Manchester United’s pursuit of PSG attacker Lee Kang-in.

The South Korean international is expected to leave Paris this summer after rejecting a new contract.

United have already made initial contact, but now face growing competition in the football transfer betting market.

Reports have previously revealed that United’s technical director Jason Wilcox made a move for Lee, who impressed last season with six goals and six assists in 45 appearances.

However, Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa are now weighing up their own offer.

Unai Emery is eager to add creativity and versatility to his squad ahead of Villa’s European campaign, and sees Lee as an ideal fit.

With talks at PSG reportedly stalling, Villa could swoop in at the final hour.

But United and Villa could face competition from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Arsenal in the 2025 summer transfer window.