Man Utd make move for Nottingham, Arsenal, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Napoli target

Manchester United have made a move to sign South Korean forward Lee Kang-in from Paris Saint-Germain, as the club intensifies its summer rebuild under new boss Ruben Amorim.

The 23-year-old has reportedly turned down a new contract at PSG, opening the door for a potential switch to Old Trafford.

Lee, who scored six goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances last season, is seen as a creative addition capable of playing both as a right winger and a No. 10.

According to CaughtOffside, United’s technical director Jason Wilcox has taken steps to initiate a deal, following Amorim’s personal recommendation.

United face competition from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Arsenal in the race to sign the forward.

However, the stalled contract talks in Paris give United hope of securing the talented attacker, as they also continue to monitor Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo in the 2025 summer transfer window.