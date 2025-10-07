Exclusive: Leverkusen join Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Man Utd and Aston Villa in keeping tabs on Ajax prodigy

Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring Ajax starlet Jorthy Mokio as interest in the teenager continues to grow across Europe.

Reports have previously claimed that Manchester United, Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest are tracking the 17-year-old, and now the Bundesliga champions have entered the frame.

Jorthy Mokio, who can play as a defensive midfielder, centre-back or left-back, has quickly emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in European football.

His mix of physicality, composure and technical quality has drawn comparisons to Declan Rice and N’Golo Kante.

Ajax secured him in 2024 on a deal running until 2027, but his rapid rise has already caught the attention of Europe’s elite.

With Leverkusen now watching closely, Mokio’s future could become the subject of a major transfer battle by the summer of 2026.