Exclusive: Manchester United and Aston Villa monitoring Ajax wonderkid

Manchester United and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Ajax teenager Jorthy Mokio as his stock continues to rise in Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Premier League clubs have been scouting the 17-year-old closely as he establishes himself in Amsterdam.

Mokio, who can operate as a central midfielder, centre-back or even at left-back, has already made first-team appearances for Ajax despite his young age.

Standing at 6ft, the Belgian is noted for his composure on the ball, progressive passing and ability to break up play.

Ajax only signed him in 2024, tying him down until 2027, but his rapid progress has attracted attention.

Reports have previously described the youngster as a blend of Declan Rice and N’Golo Kante, praising his mix of physicality and technical intelligence.

With his versatility and maturity, Mokio is now viewed as one of Europe’s brightest prospects.