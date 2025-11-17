Spurs join Aston Villa, West Ham and Crystal Palace in scrap for £35m Club Brugge star

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo by Shutterstock.

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Aston Villa, West Ham and Crystal Palace in the race to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis.

The 23-year-old Greece international has been in blistering form this season, racking up 17 goal contributions in just 23 matches for the Belgian giants – including eight goals and nine assists.

Tzolis also shone on the international stage, netting in Greece’s dramatic 3-2 win over Scotland in the World Cup qualifiers.

TEAMtalk reports that Spurs scouts are understood to be impressed by his pace, direct play and eye for goal, with a £35million price tag already being discussed.

Having previously spent time at Norwich City, Tzolis could be tempted by another crack at English football – but with Borussia Dortmund also circling, a fierce transfer battle could be on the horizon.

