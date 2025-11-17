Spurs join Aston Villa, West Ham and Crystal Palace in scrap for £35m Club Brugge star

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Aston Villa, West Ham and Crystal Palace in the race to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis.

The 23-year-old Greece international has been in blistering form this season, racking up 17 goal contributions in just 23 matches for the Belgian giants – including eight goals and nine assists.

Tzolis also shone on the international stage, netting in Greece’s dramatic 3-2 win over Scotland in the World Cup qualifiers.

TEAMtalk reports that Spurs scouts are understood to be impressed by his pace, direct play and eye for goal, with a £35million price tag already being discussed.

Having previously spent time at Norwich City, Tzolis could be tempted by another crack at English football – but with Borussia Dortmund also circling, a fierce transfer battle could be on the horizon.