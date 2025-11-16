Exclusive: Newcastle United monitoring Salzburg sensation – who is also being tracked by Man Utd, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Porto

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg winger Kerim Alajbegovic, as interest in the teenage star continues to grow across Europe.

Reports have previously suggested that Manchester United, Chelsea and Porto have all been tracking the 18-year-old, and also Aston Villa have been mentioned to be keeping an eye on the youngster.

Ontheminute.com now understands that Newcastle’s recruitment team are also keeping a close watch on his progress.

Kerim Alajbegovic has impressed in Austria’s top flight this season, scoring four goals in 11 games, and recently became Bosnia and Herzegovina’s youngest-ever goalscorer after netting in a World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

Eddie Howe’s side are said to be keen on adding young, high-ceiling talent to their forward line, with Alajbegovic fitting that profile perfectly.

Salzburg, however, remain firm in their stance that the winger is not for sale this winter, while Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen also retaining a buy-back clause.