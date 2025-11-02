Exclusive: Aston Villa keeping tabs on Salzburg star

Aston Villa have joined the growing list of clubs tracking Red Bull Salzburg winger Kerim Alajbegovic.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Ben Heckner previously revealed that Manchester United, Chelsea and Porto are already monitoring the 18-year-old, with Bayer Leverkusen retaining a buy-back clause.

Ontheminute.com now understands that Unai Emery’s Villa are also watching the Bosnian international closely ahead of the January window.

Kerim Alajbegovic has become one of the breakout stars of the Austrian Bundesliga this season, registering four goals in 11 appearances and recently scoring in Bosnia & Herzegovina’s World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

Villa’s recruitment team view the teenager as a potential long-term attacking option, though Salzburg remain reluctant to sell before the summer.

The winger is under contract until 2028.