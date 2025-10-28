Manchester United, Chelsea and Porto monitoring RB Salzburg star

Manchester United, Chelsea and Porto are all keeping tabs on Red Bull Salzburg’s teenage sensation Kerim Alajbegovic.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Ben Heckner revealed on X that the 18-year-old winger has “attracted significant interest from several European clubs,” with Bayer Leverkusen also holding a buy-back clause for their former academy product.

Alajbegovic has enjoyed a breakout campaign in Austria, scoring four goals in 11 Bundesliga appearances, and recently became Bosnia and Herzegovina’s youngest-ever international and goalscorer after netting in a World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

The highly rated left winger’s versatility and pace have impressed scouts across Europe, with Chelsea and United among those monitoring his situation closely ahead of the January window.

Salzburg, however, remain determined to keep hold of their emerging star.