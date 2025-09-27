Exclusive: Brighton join Man Utd and Villa in race for Ajax starlet

Brighton & Hove Albion are keeping tabs on Ajax youngster Jorthy Mokio, adding to the growing Premier League interest in the 17-year-old.

Manchester United and Aston Villa are already monitoring the Belgian midfielder, and Ontheminute.com understands that Brighton have now joined the chase.

Mokio has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in European football. Comfortable as a defensive midfielder, centre-back, or even left-back, his versatility and maturity have impressed scouts across the continent.

Since joining Ajax in 2024 on a deal until 2027, he has made his mark with composed performances and flashes of quality in Eredivisie outings.

Brighton’s record of developing young talents makes them a natural suitor, and their interest could intensify if Mokio maintains his progress this season.

With multiple clubs watching closely, a transfer battle may loom as early as 2026.