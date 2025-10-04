Exclusive: Nottingham Forest tracking Brighton, Man Utd and Aston Villa target

Nottingham Forest have joined the list of clubs monitoring Ajax sensation Jorthy Mokio, adding fresh Premier League competition for the teenager’s signature.

Reports have previously claimed that Manchester United, Aston Villa and Brighton are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old, and Ontheminute.com understands that Forest are now also showing interest.

Jorthy Mokio, a versatile midfielder who can also slot into defence, has quickly built a reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.

Standing at 6ft, the Belgian combines physical presence with technical quality, drawing comparisons to Declan Rice and N’Golo Kante.

Ajax signed him in 2024 on a contract until 2027, and his development has been rapid, with first-team appearances already under his belt.

Forest’s recruitment strategy has leaned heavily on young, high-potential talents, and adding Mokio to their radar underlines their ambition to compete with Europe’s elite.