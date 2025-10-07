Exclusive: Sunderland join race for Leeds and Newcastle target ahead of January

The chase for Roma forward Artem Dovbyk is gathering pace, with several Premier League clubs keeping an eye on his situation in Italy.

Ontheminute.com understands that Sunderland are now joining Leeds United and Newcastle United in monitoring the forward ahead of the January transfer window.

The Ukrainian forward has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs after impressing with his physical style and eye for goal.

Leeds remain interested as they look to boost their attacking options, while Newcastle are also weighing up a move to add depth to their frontline.

Sunderland’s interest adds another twist. The Black Cats are keen to strengthen their squad and believe Dovbyk could provide the cutting edge needed to push on in the second half of the season.

Roma are expected to hold firm on their valuation, but growing English interest may test their resolve. With three clubs now keeping tabs, Dovbyk could be one of the most talked-about names this winter.