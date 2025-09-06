Exclusive: Leeds and Newcastle remain keen on Roma striker ahead of January

Leeds United and Newcastle United are both keeping tabs on AS Roma forward Artem Dovbyk ahead of the January transfer window.

Both Leeds and Newcastle were highly linked with the forward in the 2025 summer transfer window, and Ontheminute.com understands that they remain interested ahead of January.

Roma forward Artem Dovbyk. Photo by Shutterstock.

Leeds view him as a powerful presence who could add goals and physicality to their attack as they push for promotion.

Newcastle are also monitoring the situation closely. The Magpies are eager to strengthen their frontline options and are weighing up a potential move, with a deal in January seen as a possibility.

Dovbyk’s profile as a clinical finisher and proven international forward makes him an attractive option for Eddie Howe’s side.

With both clubs keen and Roma holding a firm valuation, the battle for Dovbyk could become one of the key stories of the winter market. His future may well lie in the Premier League.