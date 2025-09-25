Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join race for Olympiacos Starlet

Nottingham Forest are the latest club to be linked with Olympiacos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis, as Premier League interest in the 18-year-old continues to grow.

Reports have previously suggested both Arsenal and Aston Villa are already tracking the Greece international and Ontheminute.com understands that Forest are now also keeping a close eye on his progress.

Christos Mouzakitis has been one of the standout young players in the Greek Super League, earning comparisons to Andrés Iniesta for his passing range and composure on the ball.

He played a key role in Olympiacos’ domestic double last season and has already collected senior caps for Greece.

The teenager was also on the radar of Newcastle United, Manchester United and Brentford in January, underlining his rising reputation across Europe.

With Evangelos Marinakis owning both Forest and Olympiacos, speculation will only increase that a Premier League switch could be on the horizon.

Olympiacos are expected to demand a significant fee for one of their prized academy graduates.