Exclusive: Chelsea and Nottingham Forest monitoring Lille starlet

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, adding further competition to one of Europe’s most sought-after young players.

It has already been reported that Manchester United, Brighton and Aston Villa are tracking the 18-year-old, and now Ontheminute.com understands that Chelsea and Forest are understood to have joined the chase.

Ayyoub Bouaddi has quickly built a reputation as one of the brightest prospects in European football, becoming Lille’s youngest debutant in both Ligue 1 and European competition.

His technical quality, maturity and ability to control games have made him a standout performer despite his age.

Lille remain determined to hold onto the teenager, who is contracted until 2027, but interest from Premier League sides continues to grow.

With Chelsea and Nottingham Forest now joining the likes of Manchester United, Brighton and Villa, the competition for Bouaddi could intensify ahead of the coming transfer windows.