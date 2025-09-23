Exclusive: Manchester United and Brighton tracking Lille starlet

Manchester United and Brighton are keeping close tabs on Lille’s teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The 17-year-old midfielder is considered one of the brightest young prospects in European football and has already caught the eye with mature performances in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Ontheminute.com understands that Manchester United and Brighton are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the youngster.

Ayyoub Bouaddi became Lille’s youngest ever debutant in European competition at just 16 and has continued to develop into a regular first-team player.

His blend of technical quality, composure in possession and intelligence on the ball has led to comparisons with some of France’s most gifted midfielders.

While Lille are keen to extend his contract beyond 2027, Premier League clubs are expected to maintain pressure. Bouaddi cannot move to England until after his 18th birthday in October 2025, but his progress will be tracked closely until then.