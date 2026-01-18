Exclusive: Man Utd ready to wait until summer with €25m move for Greek youngster

Manchester United are prepared to wait until the summer to make a decisive move for Olympiacos wonderkid Christos Mouzakitis, with competition for his signature intensifying across Europe.

The 18-year-old has been linked for months with Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Aston Villa as his rapid rise continues.

Olympiacos youngster Christos Mouzakitis. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com understands that United are seriously weighing up a €25 million summer bid, but could face strong competition.

Napoli are also keen, while German and Premier League clubs continue to monitor the midfielder closely.

Christos Mouzakitis has already broken into Olympiacos’ senior side and earned international recognition, with scouts impressed by his composure, creativity and tactical maturity.

United view him as a long-term midfield investment and are willing to hold fire now to strike later, as Europe’s elite circle around one of Greece’s brightest young talents.