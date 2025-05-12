Bournemouth, Brighton, Wolves, Burnley, Portsmouth and Olympiacos eye Gambian forward

Mjallby AIF’s exciting young talent Abdoulie Manneh is attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

The 20-year-old Gambian forward is attracting strong interest from Premier League sides Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, Wolves, Burnley and Championship outfit Portsmouth.

Greek giants Olympiacos and MLS side FC Cincinnati are also monitoring the situation, according the Mirror.

Abdoulie Manneh has impressed in Sweden’s top tier this season, scoring seven goals and adding an assist in just 13 appearances.

According to The Mirror, Mjallby value the attacker at around £4.25m, but may be open to a slightly lower fee to secure a profit.

While Portsmouth and Burnley have scouted Manneh, the stiff competition and financial muscle of top-tier clubs could prove challenging in this emerging transfer race.