Leeds, Brentford, Newcastle & Man Utd in the firing line: Who’s the next Premier League boss to go?

From Elland Road to Old Trafford, the “next manager to leave” debate is already simmering.

The latest football odds put Leeds United’s Daniel Farke and Brentford’s Keith Andrews joint-favourites at 5.00 to be the next Premier League manager to leave. Newly promoted sides often feel early turbulence, and Leeds’ survival brief means slow starts could bite. Brentford’s transition after recent squad churn also keeps pressure high in football betting markets.

Scott Parker at Burnley and Regis Le Bris at Sunderland are 7.00. Both clubs face step-up scrutiny, where winless runs can snowball. Eddie Howe is 10.00 at Newcastle United, a price shaped by European expectations and a demanding fanbase.

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Photo by Shutterstock.

The same 10.00 sits on Nuno Espírito Santo at Nottingham Forest amid tight PSR margins and a challenging fixture load. Wolves’ Vítor Pereira is also 10.00 as the squad evolves.

Graham Potter (West Ham) is 12.00, while Manchester United’s Ruben Amorim is 13.00—longer, but big-club volatility can move prices quickly. At 25.00, Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth), Marco Silva (Fulham) and Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace) benefit from stability but remain watchlist names.

Current market (decimal): Farke 5.00; Andrews 5.00; Parker 7.00; Le Bris 7.00; Howe 10.00; Nuno 10.00; Pereira 10.00; Potter 12.00; Amorim 13.00; Iraola 25.00; Silva 25.00; Glasner 25.00. Always check live football betting lines before staking.