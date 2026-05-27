Millwall reject huge Ipswich bid as £30m transfer battle explodes

Millwall have reportedly rejected a £20million bid from Ipswich Town for in-demand winger Femi Azeez.

Football Insider claims the Championship side have turned down Ipswich’s opening move and are holding out for around £30million. Azeez is tied down at The Den until 2028, giving Millwall a strong position in negotiations.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a superb season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in the Championship.

His rise has also been boosted by his Nigeria debut, where he scored twice against Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup.

Ipswich want attacking reinforcements after securing promotion back to the Premier League, and Kieran McKenna is keen to build a squad capable of surviving this time.

But they are not alone. Sunderland, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have also been credited with interest in Azeez, making this a potentially fierce summer race.