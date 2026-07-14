EXCLUSIVE: Juventus enter watch for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper target

Orlando Gill’s World Cup performances for Paraguay are continuing to attract attention, with Juventus now keeping an eye on the San Lorenzo goalkeeper.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Italian giants have added the 26-year-old to their list of players to monitor as his profile rises across Europe.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are already watching Gill, and Juventus’ interest adds another major name to the developing race.

Gill has impressed with his calm presence, aerial authority and strong reflexes during Paraguay’s run at the tournament.

His two-metre frame gives him a commanding profile, while his performances have suggested he could be ready for a step into a more demanding league.

San Lorenzo are aware that Gill’s value has increased significantly this summer.

Villa and Forest remain interested from the Premier League, but Juventus are now also following developments closely as clubs assess their goalkeeper plans.