McAtee makes Forest decision amid Leeds and West Ham interest

James McAtee is ready to stay at Nottingham Forest and fight for his place, despite interest from Leeds United and West Ham United.

Football Insider reports that the 23-year-old has no current plans to leave the City Ground this summer.

McAtee endured a frustrating first season after arriving from Manchester City, starting just two Premier League games and playing 1,018 minutes in total.

That limited role has led to clubs monitoring his situation, with Leeds and West Ham both keen. However, McAtee is now focused on using pre-season to impress new Forest boss Oliver Glasner.

The managerial change could offer a fresh start. Glasner is expected to assess the attacking midfielder before making any final call on his future.

Forest are not rushing to sell, and McAtee’s desire to prove himself makes an exit less likely. For now, his priority is clear: win a role at Nottingham Forest.