Fulham and Palace join Leeds in £30m race for Southampton star

Fulham and Crystal Palace have joined Leeds United in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Shea Charles this summer.

talkSPORT reports that Leeds have already seen two bids rejected for the 22-year-old, with Southampton holding out for around £30million.

The Whites are said to have made Charles a top target, but they now face growing Premier League competition.

Charles enjoyed an excellent 2025/26 campaign, scoring six goals and adding two assists in 38 appearances. The Northern Ireland international also delivered in huge moments, including a dramatic FA Cup winner against Arsenal.

He was also decisive in the Championship play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough, when his late extra-time cross found the net to send Southampton to Wembley. However, the Saints were later expelled from the play-offs following the Spygate scandal.

Charles has just one year left on his contract, but Southampton are still demanding a major fee.